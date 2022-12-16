WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An investigation is underway for a fire that fully engulfed the shed and garage of a house in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Fire Department Investigator James Gowen said it happened just after 1:20 a.m. Friday, December 16, on the 1600 block of Elizabeth Street.

Engines arrived on scene and saw the shed and garage in flames at the back of the house. It took about 30 minutes to contain the fire.

American Medical Response was on the scene, but Gowen said no one was injured.

ONCOR and Spectrum were called due to damaged lines.