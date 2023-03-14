Wichita Falls firefighters try to put out a fire at a residence on Polk Street on Tuesday, March 14.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An overnight house fire on Polk Street caused nearly $40,000 worth of damage.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Polk Street at around 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, March 14.

On scene, firefighters found a single-story house on fire. They went to protect the exposed buildings on either side of the house and set the ladder truck up.

Two firefighters stand outside the smoking residence on Polk Street.

It took approximately 35 minutes to control the fire.

The damage to the house was estimated to be around $36,000. A neighboring house had damage estimated to be around $3,000.

The main house had no utilities hooked up, and it’s unknown if anyone was living there at the time of the fire.