Overnight snowfall provides fun for kids across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many kids across Texoma woke up this morning with just enough snow on the ground to build a snowman and have a little fun.

Peyton Wells and her siblings spent the morning building a snowman and snowdog outside in the front yard of her grandmother’s home in Wichita Falls.

Like a lot of kids, she had been closely watching the weather forecast this week and hoping she would be able to kick off 2021 with a snow day.

“We had been like waiting for like two days because they said it would snow and it never did,” Wells said. “So whenever when we got home from the grocery store we just came out and started building the snowman.”

It didn’t take long for the snow and the snowmen to start melting but there was plenty of the white fluffy stuff on the ground this morning for the kids to get out and have a little fun.

Unofficial totals in the Wichita Falls show the area received between 2 and 3 inches of snow.