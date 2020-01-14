Oversized load semi-truck hits bridge in Montague County

MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— Happening this afternoon in Montague County, an oversized load semi-truck hits the Fruitland Bridge on southbound 287.

According to Montague County Sheriff officials, traffic was being diverted through an exit and onto a service toad.



No word at this time on the status of the driver of the semi-truck but he was walking and talking to officials on scene.

Highway patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

