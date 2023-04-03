A semi with an orange cab turned over Monday morning, April 3rd.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A semi-trailer overturned on U.S. Highway 287 and closed down one direction of traffic Monday morning.

UPDATE: Monday, April 3, 8:45 a.m.

According to a Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputy, the driver of the semi lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip.

There were no injuries reported.

UPDATE: Monday, April 3, 8:30 a.m.

Before 8:30, our reporter on scene said a tow truck had started trying to get the semi lifted off its side, and one lane was reopened to traffic.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, a semi traveling southbound on U.S. 287 flipped over onto its side, completely blocking both lanes of traffic near Burnett Ranch Road.

The Texas Department of Transportation is showing traffic at a complete stop for the southbound lanes of U.S. 287.

As of this time, it’s unknown what caused the wreck or if anyone was injured.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

We have a reporter on scene working to find out more. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.