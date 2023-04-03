WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A semi-trailer overturned on U.S. Highway 287 and closed down one direction of traffic Monday morning.
UPDATE: Monday, April 3, 8:45 a.m.
According to a Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputy, the driver of the semi lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip.
There were no injuries reported.
UPDATE: Monday, April 3, 8:30 a.m.
Before 8:30, our reporter on scene said a tow truck had started trying to get the semi lifted off its side, and one lane was reopened to traffic.
Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, a semi traveling southbound on U.S. 287 flipped over onto its side, completely blocking both lanes of traffic near Burnett Ranch Road.
The Texas Department of Transportation is showing traffic at a complete stop for the southbound lanes of U.S. 287.
As of this time, it’s unknown what caused the wreck or if anyone was injured.
We have a reporter on scene working to find out more. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.