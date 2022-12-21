WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The owner of a home that burned down Saturday morning, killing several animals, believes a burglar broke in and set the fire that destroyed her house and all the families belongings, and also killed several pets and animals.

The owner filed a burglary report with police after noticing some things missing after the fire.

She said she went to bed about 9:30 Friday night and woke up around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning to the smell of smoke.

She, her husband and son escaped the fire before it engulfed their home. She told police she thinks someone broke in after they went to bed and took items, then set the fire. She estimated $3,100 of items were stolen.

The owner is a licensed wildlife rescuer and rehabilitator and posted that 8 animals died in the fire–6 were her personal pets and 2 were in the rescue rehab nursery.

She and her son suffered serious cuts to their legs escaping the home and had to have the open wounds stitched up at the hospital, and also had to receive treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning.

There was no insurance on the house because the two-story home was undergoing renovation.

A Go Fund Me account has been established to help the family. You can find that information with this story on texomashomepage.com.

Go Fund Me Johnna Wilson Wildlife Rehab.