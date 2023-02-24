WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The owner of a Burkburnett pet shop has been charged with two counts of cruelty to animals following a raid of her store earlier this month.

Deborah Stahr was booked into jail on February 24, 2023, and posted her bonds.

On February 7, Burk animal control officers served a seizure warrant on the Little Critters Pet Shop. Officials said the warrant came following multiple complaints over an extended period about conditions inside the store.

Officers said the raid came after they had been to the store numerous times to attempt to get Stahr to address the conditions and avoid the seizure warrant.

The Wichita County Humane Society was asked to assist in picking up animals and providing care for them, and because of the number of animals taken, the Texas Animal Investigation and Response Team was also called for assistance.

Around 400 birds, snakes, guinea pigs and other animals were taken because of reported poor and unsafe conditions inside.

Animal Control reported one cockatiel had to be euthanized because of respiratory distress and two injured wings caused by the living conditions. The other count was filed for a tabby cat that was very thin with unkempt hair that had to undergo surgery for a bacterial infection of the uterus.

The Humane Society solicited the community’s help with donations and fostering of the animals.