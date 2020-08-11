Owner of Maplewood plans to bring Krank It Karaoke back to life

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)- Last month, Krank It Karaoke in Wichita Falls closed for good when the owners said they could not survive after Governor Abbott closed down bars again.

But now, the karaoke bar is getting a new life thanks to the owner of Maplewood, Danny Martinez.

Martinez said he decided to purchase the building that is connected to two other bars he owns Tequila Mary and Club Candy.

Martinez said it has been a long time plan of his to acquire buildings on the north side of town.

“Its been in the entertainment business for 17 years here in Wichita Falls so it comes with a great name a great track record I know the previous owners very well and I’m happy we were able to negotiate a deal so we can keep Krank it going and just move forward,” Martinez said.

Martinez has plans to open Krank It and the Maplewood under the new TABC guidelines as well by reclassifying themselves as restaurants.

At Krank It, there will be a stationary food truck outside and Maplewood already has a kitchen.

If approved both establishments must sell 51 percent of food and 49 percent of alcohol in order to keep its doors open.

Martinez has applied for the new licenses and is waiting to hear back.