Owner of McCarty Music passes away

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An iconic member of the music scene in Wichita Falls has passed away.

Joan McCarty Souther died on August 31, 2021, at the age of 76.

She was a lifetime resident of Wichita Falls and one of the owners, with her husband and parents, of McCarty Music, a longtime music store that stood for more than 40 years at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway.

A burial will be held in November, and a celebration of life is scheduled for August of 2022.

At McCarty Music, Joan was lovingly known as “Chief” to everyone who walked through their doors. While she was the Chief, her customers were also her family, and she worked to provide access to music for everyone, including creating a layaway program for those who could not afford to pay up-front.

After four successful decades in business, McCarty Music closed its doors.