Owner of Old White Sanitarium works to restore building for the community

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Last year we took you inside the old white sanitarium to show you how its owner Aubrey Jollotta planned to showcase the historic building.

Jollotta is in process of renovating the nearly century-old building that was once an insane asylum and is turning it into a space that is roaring with the flair of the nineteen-twenties.

While Jollotta is taking on the work of the renovation without any outside help, he continues to broaden his plan beyond the property’s four walls and out to his field where he will build a garden for the community’s enjoyment.

“People could come in and have their pictures taken there, events, charities, you know even if somebody wanted to do a wedding they could come do a wedding there,” Jollotta said.

The garden, which will be free to the community, would include a large greenhouse filled with all kinds of flowers and greenery, as well as a pond for fun photo opportunities.

If you would like to make a donation to bring this project to life more information can be found here.