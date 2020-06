P-2 Bar announced they will temporarily close after one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— P-2 bar announced they will temporarily close after one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the establishment’s social site, the employee that tested positive hasn’t worked since being exposed.

For the safety of all staff and customers, the bar will temporarily close starting today so that the rest of the staff can get tested.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on when P-2 will reopen.