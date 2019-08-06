Breaking News
Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

P.E.T.S. Chain Off program looking for volunteers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Chain-Off Wichita Falls is a P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter program.

Its aim is to make Wichita Falls chain-free. And now they are expanding to help even more people by building kennels.

They are searching for volunteers to help build kennels at the Women’s Faith Refuge on Hatton Road.

That way more women can use the program’s services without having to leave their beloved four-legged friends.

To get involved, please email info@petswf.org, they take supplies, labor, or monetary donations.

