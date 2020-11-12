P.E.T.S. Clinic announces opening of new full-service location

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — P.E.T.S Clinic in Wichita Falls Thursday announced the launch of their new location in Wichita Falls.

P.E.T.S. officials announced in a Facebook post the new facility is located at 3001 Central Freeway, across from the Walmart on Interstate 44, and will open Monday, November 16.

Officials with P.E.T.S also announced the clinic will begin offering full veterinary services at the new location, making it the first non-profit veterinary clinic in Texoma.

Previously, the clinic was not able to offer veterinary services

P.E.T.S. will offer walk-ins between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. for all non-surgical appointments.

Appointments are prioritized and can be requested here.