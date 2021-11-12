P.E.T.S. Clinic brings back walk-ins for all preventative services

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Taking your pet to get preventative services done will be a much easier process once again very soon.

P.E.T.S. Clinic announced they will once again be accepting walk-ins for all preventative services beginning Monday, November 15, including the following:

Vaccinations

Boosters

Dewormer

Heartworm testing and preventatives

Flea and tick prevention

Nail trims

“We are excited to be able to offer walk-in appointments for preventative wellness services again,” Leslie Harrelson, P.E.T.S. founder and CEO said. “This way, if you find you have some extra time and your dog or cat needs their annual vaccinations or a heartworm test, you can bring them in without needing an appointment.”

Walkins will be available Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the clinic located at 3001 Central Freeway across from Walmart on Interstate 44.

At this time, P.E.T.S. Clinic is requiring masks for everyone who enters the clinic.

Appointments will still be accepted for preventative services at petsclinic.org and by phone at (940) 723-7387 and by email and can be utilized by clients looking for a shorter wait time.

Any visits requiring a veterinarian including those for any sickness, injury, dental, or surgery will still require an appointment and are NOT available by walk-in.