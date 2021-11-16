P.E.T.S. Clinic now accepting walk-ins in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Good news for pet owners, no appointment is needed for your best friend’s preventative care as P.E.T.S. Clinic in Wichita falls resumes walk-ins.

P.E.T.S. Clinic is now taking accepting walk-ins for animals in need of their regular shots, heartworm testing, or feline leukemia testing.

The clinic’s assistant manager Anibal Guevara said they are finally happy to serve more of the area’s four-legged friends after having to restrict the number of visits due to various circumstances.

“It’s something we always wanted to get back to. It’s one of the ways that we’ve been able to serve our community efficiently it was our bread and butter before we moved into this new building. Along with the pandemic we had to make many adjustments,” Guevara said.

Guevara said that these walk-in treatments are for preventative care only and not emergencies.

Any urgent or emergent care requires pet owners to call the clinic first to be approved for a visit.

