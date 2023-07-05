WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Pet owners dread the day they have to take their four-legged friends to the veterinarian, but nothing compares to the dread they feel when they know it’s their beloved pet’s final car ride.

Now, a Texoma veterinary care provider is offering a solution to make one of the most difficult days in the life of local pet owners just a little bit easier.

P.E.T.S. Clinic in Wichita Falls recently began an at-home euthanasia program, where they will meet pet owners at their homes or a place special to their pets and put them down. It’s the first practice of its kind offered in Texoma.

Doctor Lori Haas said she is excited to offer the program to the community, and she believes it’s special to be able to say goodbye to your pets at home.

“We will come there, and we will put him or her down as needed, and we will help you with final preparations and final farewells,” Haas said.

Haas said that P.E.T.S. veterinarians will walk pet owners through each and every step of the process. She said families are connected with an end-of-life care specialist that will tell the owners what to expect and how to care for the body.

The stress of bringing a beloved pet to the vet’s office for a final visit is not an easy task, and this program looks to remove that stress and make it more comfortable.

“It is a great way to offer dignity to our pets,” Haas said. “You know, over the last 25 to 30 years, our pets have become more a part of our family.”

The practice will focus on cats and dogs that are struggling with end-of-life issues with the potential to expand to other pets.

Haas noted that she hopes a practice like this will become more common throughout our area, and emphasized that it will provide more comfort to families as they look to end their beloved pets.

For pricing and additional information on this process, visit the P.E.T.S. Clinic website.