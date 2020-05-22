P.E.T.S. Clinic set to reopen on May 25

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay And Neuter Clinic in Wichita Falls will be reopening on Monday, May 25 following a two month closure in response to COVID-19.

“P.E.T.S. Clinic is thrilled to be back at work,” Director of Marketing and Public Relations Lisa Pettijohn said.

Pettijohn wants pet owners to be aware that while they’re still located at 500 Wichita Street, many protocols have changed.

Facial coverings will be required for pet owners when communicating face to face with the P.E.T.S. team.

Pettijohn also said that appointments are now required for all services. Appointments can online by visiting the P.E.T.S. website or their Facebook page.

Appointments can also be made by phone at (940) 723-7387.