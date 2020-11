WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s back to business as usual at one of the P.E.T.S Low-cost Spay and Neuter Clinic buildings.

The clinic announced on its Facebook page on Nov. 5, the clinic’s old building on Wichita Street will be “open for walk-ins as usual” on Nov. 9th.

Walk-in times for the old building will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinic recently opened its new building on Central Freeway on Nov. 2. That building is open for walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.