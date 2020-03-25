1  of  2
P.E.T.S closes Friday during COVID-19 pandemic

P.E.T.S. president and CEO, Leslie Harrelson said opening this branch was unexpected, but she believes it will do well in west Texas.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with P.E.T.S. announced they will close their doors Friday for the next two weeks as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

According to the Marketing and Public Relations Director Lisa Pettijohn, the clinic will call those who have scheduled appointments to spay or neuter animals can reschedule the surgery.

” P.E.T.S. hopes it will only be for a minimum of two weeks as we get through the Covid-19 Crisis,” the statement reads. “The P.E.T.S. Clinic would also like to thank the community for all their support and look forward to seeing their clients and pets in the very near future.”

Click here for more information from their website or their Facebook page.

