P.E.T.S full-service clinic set date to open

P.E.T.S. president and CEO, Leslie Harrelson said opening this branch was unexpected, but she believes it will do well in west Texas.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We now know when P.E.T.S Low-cost Spay and Neuter clinic is set to open their full-service vet clinic.

On November 2, the clinic will be opening its new building on Central Freeway, that’s according to their Facebook page.

Hours at the new location will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Walk-ins will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. but appointments will take priority.

With the new expansion P.E.T.S. Will be the first non-profit veterinary clinic in Texoma.