P.E.T.S groundbreaking ceremony

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — P.E.T.S Spay and Neuter Clinic will be ending 2019 on a high note as they will be breaking ground for their new facility.

The ceremony will be taking place Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

The new facility will be located at 3001 N. Central Freeway

Officals with the clinic said the new building should be ready by June of 2020 and will be able to serve Wichita Falls in new, improved ways.

The new clinic will include expanded hours and services, private exam rooms, and will be handicap accessible.