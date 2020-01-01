P.E.T.S. Low-Cost Spay and Neuter breaks ground on new clinic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — P.E.T.S. Low-Cost Spay and Neuter officials are bringing in the new year by breaking ground on their new facility.

The ceremony took place earlier Tuesday at the new location of 3001 N. Central Freeway. The new clinic will include expanded hours and services, private exam rooms and will be handicap accessible. The project is a $2.4 million project. Founder and CEO Leslie Harrelson is grateful for the generous people who helped make this possible.

“I didn’t know how we would make this possible so we had a ton of donors, foundations, but mainly community support made this possible through Texoma Gives and through individual donations,” Harrelson said. “We went from pet lover to pet lover and just asked if they would be willing to help and almost everyone said yes.”

Officials with the clinic said they hope the new building will be ready by June of 2020.