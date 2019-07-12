P.E.T.S. officials celebrate 12 years of service

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—A local animal non-profit whose goal is to lower rates of euthanasia in the communities they serve is celebrating a big milestone.

P.E.T.S. Low-Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic started in 2007 as a way to give people a low expense route to neuter their pets. President and CEO Leslie Harrelson said she hasn’t forgotten the early years.

“I remember my mom sewing sheets together to create a curtain to separate the lobby and the surgery,” Harrelson said. “We just hung it from a clothesline. I remember my dad welding legs to tables, we bought at Sam’s just to raise them. Our lights were from Target and Lowe’s. I just remember we started with nothing and now we are really awesome.”

This year, P.E.T.S. is celebrating 12 years of service. To help them celebrate, one local restaurant decided they wanted to help out.

“For P.E.T.S. during the art walk, we are going to give 10% of our sales just back to them,” Progress Provisions Craft Kitchen owner Kyle Dalka said. “We’re hoping we can get 40 people in here and just to say that they are here for P.E.T.S. then we are going to give out 10% and hopefully just raise awareness to the great things that they are doing.”

Harrelson said a pet being spayed or neutered is actually good for the animal.

“Spay or neutered animal typically lives a longer and healthier life,” Harrelson said. “So, we are preventing unwanted litters but we are also keeping the ones that are here healthier.”

Now that they have celebrated 12 years, they look forward to what the future holds.

Harrelson said they are opening their first independent branch in Amarillo on Aug. 5, 2019, and locally they have some projects that they aren’t announcing just yet. Harrelson said P.E.T.S. has made a difference in pet overpopulation in the Wichita Falls area, preventing almost a million unwanted cats and dogs.