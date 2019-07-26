P.E.T.S. officials open second location in Amarillo

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic are days away from opening its second independent branch.

There is the Wichita Falls location and a satellite clinic in Graham open two to three times a month.

P.E.T.S. new location will be in Amarillo, with an entirely new staff.

The grand opening is set for Monday, Aug. 5. P.E.T.S. president and CEO, Leslie Harrelson said opening this branch was unexpected, but she believes it will do well in west Texas.

“Amarillo has no low-cost resources, they have no animal welfare resources for low cost spay and neuters or vet services so I think that their community will embrace this and it will do really really well and they’ll start to see the same impact that we’ve had locally in Wichita Falls on intake, on euthanasia, on unwanted animals, strays,” Harrelson said.

Harrelson said the Amarillo clinic has planted a seed and they’re looking to expand to other cities.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Cutest Pet Contest
Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News