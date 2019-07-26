P.E.T.S. officials open second location in Amarillo

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic are days away from opening its second independent branch.

There is the Wichita Falls location and a satellite clinic in Graham open two to three times a month.

P.E.T.S. new location will be in Amarillo, with an entirely new staff.

The grand opening is set for Monday, Aug. 5. P.E.T.S. president and CEO, Leslie Harrelson said opening this branch was unexpected, but she believes it will do well in west Texas.

“Amarillo has no low-cost resources, they have no animal welfare resources for low cost spay and neuters or vet services so I think that their community will embrace this and it will do really really well and they’ll start to see the same impact that we’ve had locally in Wichita Falls on intake, on euthanasia, on unwanted animals, strays,” Harrelson said.

Harrelson said the Amarillo clinic has planted a seed and they’re looking to expand to other cities.