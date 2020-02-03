P.E.T.S. providing free shelters for outside pets before chilling cold front hits

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With temperatures expected to drop into the low 20’s tomorrow evening, P.E.T.S. Low-Cost Spay and Neuter want to make sure your pets are safe and warm.

With the help of several dairy farmers in Windthorst, P.E.T.S is providing shelters for dogs and cats when the cold front hits, and it’s free of charge.

P.E.T.S. Assistant Manager, Anibal Guevara along with several volunteers have been busy creating makeshift shelters for families to pick up to ensure their pets will have a safe place to go when the temps start dropping.

“The barrels come from dairy farmers, they’ve donated them to us and we’ve cleaned them out, we cut openings in them and we fashioned some wood to keep them from rolling around. It’s just the minimal thing we can do to with these things so that animals have some kind of shelter when they’re out in the elements,” Guevara said.

Since most of the families needing these shelters might not have the funds to purchase their own dog house, folks with P.E.T.S. are providing these homes free of charge.

“They’re first come first serve, anyone that comes in requesting a shelter they will be allowed to have one as long as we have it, there’s no references or requirements or anything like that,” Guevara said.

Since there are only 32 shelters built, Guevara is limiting two per household. But they’re not just providing shelters for dogs.

“We repurpose for the cats that are in the neighborhood that don’t really have owners and they’re just out free-roaming. You set one of these outback behind your garage in the alley, put a little weight on top, cats will definitely find good shelter in there,” Guevara said.

Guevara said they are doing all while stressing the fact that your pets need to be protected during the colder temps, in fact, its the law.

“Anytime the temperatures get close to freezing or below, legally you should be bringing them in your home to protect them from the elements, animals can freeze to death just as we can, and if you’re cold they’re cold,” Guevara said.

You can pick up one of the shelters, free of charge, during operating hours which are 10 am to 2 pm or you can call (940) 723-7387. Click here if you would like to make a donation.