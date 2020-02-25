Live Now:
KFDX 3 News at 5 p.m.

P.E.T.S. to host mobile shot clinic at Electra Police Department

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — P.E.T.S. will be hosting a mobile shot clinic for the residents of Electra and the surrounding areas Saturday, February 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The clinic will take place at the Electra Police Department, located at 111 East Cleveland St. in Electra.

The services provided at the clinic are listed below:

Dogs

  • Rabies — $10/$15
  • Dav2pp+L4 — $15
  • Dav2pp+L4 + Rabies — $25/$30
  • Bordetella — $10
  • Microchip — $15
  • Heartworm Test — $20
  • Triheart Plus 6 Months
    • 1-25 lbs — $25
    • 26-50 lbs — $30
    • 51-100 lbs — $35
  • Nexgard — $20
  • Bravecto — $45
  • Nail Trim — FREE

Cats

  • Rabies — $10/$15
  • FVRP-C — $15
  • FVRP-C + Rabies — $25/$30
  • FeLV — $10
  • Microchip — $15
  • Catego — $12
  • Bravecto — $36
  • Drontal — $6
  • Nail Trim — FREE

Additionally, representatives with P.E.T.S. said this will be the last day to take advantage of their February Heartworm Testing Special, in which those who purchase one year of preventative treatments will receive a free heartworm test.

The goal of P.E.T.S. is to make sure all dogs and cats are healthy and can remain in loving homes.

For more information about this event, call (940) 495-2131.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News