P.E.T.S. to host mobile shot clinic at Electra Police Department

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — P.E.T.S. will be hosting a mobile shot clinic for the residents of Electra and the surrounding areas Saturday, February 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The clinic will take place at the Electra Police Department, located at 111 East Cleveland St. in Electra.

The services provided at the clinic are listed below:

Dogs Rabies — $10/$15

Dav2pp+L4 — $15

Dav2pp+L4 + Rabies — $25/$30

Bordetella — $10

Microchip — $15

Heartworm Test — $20

Triheart Plus 6 Months 1-25 lbs — $25 26-50 lbs — $30 51-100 lbs — $35

Nexgard — $20

Bravecto — $45

Nail Trim — FREE Cats Rabies — $10/$15

FVRP-C — $15

FVRP-C + Rabies — $25/$30

FeLV — $10

Microchip — $15

Catego — $12

Bravecto — $36

Drontal — $6

Nail Trim — FREE

Additionally, representatives with P.E.T.S. said this will be the last day to take advantage of their February Heartworm Testing Special, in which those who purchase one year of preventative treatments will receive a free heartworm test.

The goal of P.E.T.S. is to make sure all dogs and cats are healthy and can remain in loving homes.

For more information about this event, call (940) 495-2131.