P.E.T.S Underdog Express asks volunteers why they foster

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On the weekend of August 24, 2019, P.E.T.S Underdog Expressed photographed its volunteers with signs giving reasons as to why they foster.

P.E.T.S. Underdog Express is a foster program of the P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic.

They pull local dogs that are at risk of being euthanized, have them fully vetted and send them to our partner Helping Hounds in DeWitt, New York.

The average stay of a dog in the shelter is 9 days, while most go the first day.

Underdog express loads the dogs on a truck in Wichita Falls on Wednesday afternoon and they are at a shelter Saturday morning available for adoption.

They have been able to send over 2,500 dogs to New York.

Foster families are needed for each dog for a minimum of two weeks prior to transport. Please message Underdog Express Wichita Falls, Texas on Facebook or you can get a head start by filling out the foster application and sending it to by email to info@petsclinic.org if you are interested in fostering for Underdog Express.

