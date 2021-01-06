P.E.T.S. Underdog Express in need of foster families

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local nonprofit that has been helping animals throughout Texoma for years is asking the community for help.

Underdog Express, an organization created through P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic that helps transport dogs to the northeast for other families to adopt is now changing transportation companies.

This has left Underdog Express with nearly double the amount of dogs they normally ship out, which is around 20, creating a need for additional foster families for dogs meant to be transported in the next few weeks.

Jan Herzog, Program Coordinator for P.E.T.S. Underdog Express, said the time commitment is a few weeks at most.

“It’s not a huge commitment. We ask our families to keep these dogs generally for two to four weeks,” Herzog said. “Two weeks is the minimum that they need to be out of the shelter before they can go on interstate transport.”

If you aren’t able to foster, Herzog said they are always in need of monetary donations that will go towards care for the dogs.

Herzog said if you’re interested in fostering a dog for a few weeks, you can contact her at their new P.E.T.S. location off Interstate 44 or go to their website to fill out an application.