P.E.T.S. Underdog Express send 3,000th dog to NY through rescue program

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — P.E.T.S. Underdog Express sent their 3,000th dog to New York as part of their transport program for dog rescue.

To meet the growing demand for adoptable pets the people behind P.E.T.S. Underdog Express have been transporting dogs to New York for seven years. After being delayed by COVID-19, they are back to finding these furry friends some new homes.

The red carpet was rolled out for 27 dogs that will soon find new homes in the empire state. While it’s a great moment for these rescued dogs, it’s a bittersweet moment for their foster caregivers.

“They crate train them, housebreak them, teach them to walk on a leash so that when they get to New York they’re ready to go with a family,” P.E.T.S. Underdog Express program coordinator Jan Herzog said.

“There’s a sadness and a gladness because I know that this dog would’ve been euthanized probably here in Wichita Falls,” animal foster Robert Standridge said. “But up in New York, they have people waiting in line to take these dogs. And so that’s all I want is for this dog to have a happy, long, good life and that’s why I foster dogs.”

P.E.T.S. Underdog Express takes dogs from local shelters and rescues that haven’t been adopted and are close to being euthanized and give them a foster home for at least two weeks. But because of COVID-19, that time had to be extended.

“Well before it wasn’t as long. It was usually about a month. This time it was four months,” Standridge said.

“Foster parents today were very attached to the dog. Dogs are very attached to them,” Herzog said. “So it’s kind of emotional to send them off but, we have several fosters that are going directly up to animal services later this afternoon to get their next foster so that kind of helps to fill the heartache a little bit.”

While P.E.T.S. officials are sending dogs to New York, the Humane Society of Wichita County is seeing an increase of adoptions during the pandemic as well.

“It seems like as soon as we get a small dog in we’ve got people at the door waiting to take them home. So our adoptions have been really really well since during all this COVID,” HSWC executive director Cheryl Miller said.

Whether it’s in Wichita Falls or New York, canines are still finding homes during COVID-19.

The Underdog Express can always use more donations and foster caregivers.