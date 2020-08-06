P2 reopen as restaurant under new TABC regulations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — P2 “The Deuce” is once again welcoming back customers and serve up drinks thanks to new regulations from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission giving them a chance to reclassify as a restaurant.

Last week, the TABC sent out its new guidelines allowing some bars to qualify as restaurants. The industry notice states a business owner can fill out a form providing their business is making less than 51% of its sales from alcohol. This would in turn de-classifying it as primarily a bar.

Texas bars can also apply for a Food and Beverage Certificate. This means the business will have to spend more money on new kitchen supplies because they’ll have to increase kitchen capacity so that the majority of profits don’t come from alcohol. Under this option, a business can also have permanent food trucks

P2 “The Deuce,” located at 1409 Lamar, chose to recertify their sales as less than 51% of their total gross receipts. This means the location will operate as a restaurant.

Owner Steve Wilkinson said he got word that the TABC approved its new permit Wednesday and the restaurant was allowed to immediately reopen.

Except for a few weeks in June, bars in Texas have remained empty for the past four months. Wilkinson said he is happy to be open once again, but he reassures the community that the restaurant will be following strict safety and sanitization methods.

Our newsroom sat down with Wilkinson to discuss these protocols. We’ll have more on that on-air at KFDX 3 News.