Packing business wrapping perfect gifts in time for Christmas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some of Santa’s helpers are working tirelessly to wrap the perfect gift for you to put under your Christmas tree.

Christmas is just three days away, and many, like Karen Murdock, are still checking a few things off their holiday to-do list.

“I’ve gotten most of my gifts wrapped, and I am a big shopper online, so I’ve had everything shipped here,” Murdock said.

By “here”, Murdock means Connect Packing and Shipping.

Owner Kim Galan said they have been open in downtown Wichita Falls for the past eight years, and she said a recent move has allowed them to serve more people.

“We moved here in May and have just loved being in this building,” Galan said. “Christmas has been going really well for us.”

In addition to packing and shipping, Galan and her team ensure the gifts under the tree on Christmas morning are picture-perfect, something Murdock believes many people appreciate.

“I think it’s important to the person because I didn’t just hand them something,” Murdock said.

Galan, who said her mother taught her the art of gift wrapping said they take pride in their work. It’s more than just putting paper on a box.

“Our goal is always customer service,” Galan said. “We try to make people’s hectic season a little more enjoyable.”

They reach for that goal by wrapping each item with a whole lot of love.

Connect Packing and Shipping also has a gift shop, where you can get gifts engraved as well as personalized gift wrapping paper.

They will be open until 3:00 on Christmas Eve.