WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department have arrested the suspect in connection to the Page Street shooting, that injured two people.

Angel Medina, 23, was arrested near Ireland and Windthorst according to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper.

Our crew on scene spoke with Sgt. Charlie Eipper who confirmed two people obtained gunshot wounds from the shooting. Sgt. Eipper confirmed multiple shots were fired into the home and a vehicle by the residence.

Both victims were transported to United Regional, one with minor injuries and the other with critical injuries, but stable at this time.

It was also confirmed on scene that the shooting was not a random act.

The Medina in the past has been arrested for allegedly breaking into people’s cars and taking credit cards and passports.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a silver or grey Altima.