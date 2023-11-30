WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — What once was an old auto service shop will soon change.



“I’ve always actually wanted this. This has always kind of been the dream to own and operate my own gym,” Red’s Gymnasium owner Nickalos Powell said.



Texoma sports fans may remember Nickolas Powell as a Henrietta Wildcat or his time with Midwestern State as a player and coach.

Since a year removed from the game, he still can’t shake the need to want to impact athletes through his future gym: Red’s Gymnasium.



“I’m a big believer that kids can get life lessons and leadership skills and all that stuff through sports. It’s gonna be a full court with two hoops, one on each end, it will be a full volleyball court with painted lines we’ll also have a weight room,” Powell said.

Powell is joined in the venture by his wife Anni, who is also a former Midwestern State basketball player, who will spearhead volleyball operations.



“We’re excited to provide that platform for these kids. Getting kids to be excited for it and trusting to send them over, you know. Trusting in us to know what we’re doing and trusting in us to be leaders and to build leadership characteristics,” Powell said.



It’s still a process, but Powell is excited for the future.



“Turning it into a full-time gymnasium for kids to come around,” Powell said.

Impacting kids’ lives one shot and one kill at a time.