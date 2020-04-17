Pamlico Air hopes to bring jobs to Wichita Falls area

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new company whose goal is to provide clean air and better health through quality air filtration products is also hoping to bring more jobs to the Wichita Falls area.

Pamlico Air was founded just last year and only has four manufacturing plants. One of those opened this year here in Wichita Falls in the old Stanley Tools building. Wichita Falls Pamlico Plant Manager Mike Parsons said once this COVID-19 crisis passes, it will be great to bring more jobs in to the city.

“When you have a layoff for any reason in the community, it sort of taints the whole area,” Parsons said. “So, to be able to come in and be a bright shining light to be able to hire people and get people back on their feet, makes us feel that much better.”

The first training class graduated on Friday and to celebrate they competed against the managers to see who could make the most air filters. It did not end well for the managers.