Pamlico Air reaches tax reduction agreement with city of WF

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A tax abatement for air filter manufacturer Pamlico Air has been executed.

Cleanaire, the company that runs Pamlico Air has invested more than $2.5 million into the company and provided more than 200 jobs.

Because the company has fulfilled these terms of the incentive agreement with the city, they have been granted a 10-year tax abatement which is also in the incentive agreement.

The abatement on the increased value of appraised value and of tangible personal property range from 100% in year one to 10% in year 10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News