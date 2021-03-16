Pamlico Air reaches tax reduction agreement with city of WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A tax abatement for air filter manufacturer Pamlico Air has been executed.

Cleanaire, the company that runs Pamlico Air has invested more than $2.5 million into the company and provided more than 200 jobs.

Because the company has fulfilled these terms of the incentive agreement with the city, they have been granted a 10-year tax abatement which is also in the incentive agreement.

The abatement on the increased value of appraised value and of tangible personal property range from 100% in year one to 10% in year 10.