Pancake Festival postponed, Kiwanis Club confirms

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The University Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls has postponed their annual Pancake Festival set to take place later this month.

The festival was scheduled to take place on January 29, but due to the rising number of COVID cases in the area officials decided it was best to postpone.

Kiwanis Club held meetings Tuesday, January 11, and Wednesday, January 12 to discuss the matters at hand.

During a phone call with Kerry Graham, who is chair of the Kiwanis Club, he said they felt it was in the public’s best interest to postpone the event.

Kiwanis Club hopes to still put on the event later on this year while the weather is still cold enough or as some say “pancake weather”.