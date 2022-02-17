WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Despite some setbacks, the president of Panda Biotech said the company has made some progress, and they are now seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.

The hemp processing company located in the old Delphi building off of I-44 uses industrial hemp to produce textile-grade fiber and premium cellulose by putting hemp straw into a hemp gin.

Dixie Carter, Panda Biotech’s President, said they have almost 40% of the equipment already at the facility, and the rest is ordered. She said everything is on time, even with COVID and supply distributions.

“We believe that when we are operational, even in our first phase – which will be a ten tonne an hour decorticator – we will be the largest, if not one of the largest, in the western hemisphere,” Carter said. “This building that we’re in right now will eventually house multiple phases of operation and at that point, we should, by far, be the largest in the world.”

Carter said the hope is still to have 100% of their hemp fiber grown by local farmers, and she believes in a year or so they will have to source more from Oklahoma.

Operations are set to begin in October at capacity.