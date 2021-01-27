Pandemic did not encourage baby boom, officials say

Since the beginning of the pandemic, many have joked that there may be a baby boom nationwide since many have been forced to stay home because of the pandemic.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Since the beginning of the pandemic many have joked that there may be a baby boom nationwide since many have been forced to stay home because of the pandemic.

However one local OB-GYN said that has not actually been the case here in Wichita County.

In fact, Dr. Gradie Moore said Wichita County saw 100 fewer deliveries in 2020 than in 2019.

Moore said this could’ve been for a variety of reasons including the closure of bars and other places where people generally find a partner but also the scare the virus has caused many.

“How is this going to affect my child? Was there going to be anything that we need to watch for as far as breathing and development problems within our children,” Dr. Gradie Moore said. “As of right now, the deliveries that I have done with my COVID positive patients, we haven’t seen any of those, now there may be more to know or learn later on as those children start to get a little bit older.”

Even so, Moore said people are still motivated to expand their families, she is expecting to average 18 to 20 deliveries per month in the months ahead.

She encouraged all women who are pregnant to continue to get their routine prenatal visits despite being in a pandemic to ensure they and their unborn child are being taken care of.