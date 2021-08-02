Panera Bread in Wichita Falls to open this week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new restaurant will soon open its doors in Wichita Falls.

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021, the much anticipated Panera Bread will open Wednesday morning to much delight for many Texomans.

Panera Bread is located in the old Golden Corral location at 3812 Kemp Boulevard in Wichita Falls.

Panera serves fresh bread, soup, salads, sandwiches, bakery items and more. To see the menu click here.

The hours for Panera Bread are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Panera began in 1980 as a single, 400-square-foot cookie store in Boston, Massachusetts, and is now a leading restaurant brand with more than 2,300 bakery-cafes in the United States and Canada, 140,000 associates and annual systemwide sales in the billions.

