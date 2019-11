WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texomans have another restaurant to get excited about coming to Wichita Falls.

According to their job website, Panera Bread is set to make a home off Kemp Boulevard sometime in the near future.

We have reached out to Panera Bread corporate personnel, and we will update this story with information as it becomes available

Click here for information on hiring and job descriptions.