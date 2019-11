WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we first reported Panera Bread is coming to Wichita Falls and now we have a location.

A Dallas investment company, who represents Panera Bread, has purchased the Golden Corral building located at 3812 Kemp Blvd. The company plans to tear down the building and “build to suit” according to Brendan Bell with Domain Real Estate in Wichita Falls.

It is unknown when construction will begin but it is believed that this location will open in 2020.