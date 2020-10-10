Paranormal Cirque show creeps way into Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fans of horror, theater and the circus are going to want to catch the traveling alternative circus show Paranormal Cirque that has creeped it’s way to Wichita Falls from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11.

Located right next to the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center is where you’ll find this giant black and red tent, full of spooky sights, talented performers and scary looking characters that really know how to put on a show.

Paranormal Cirque manager and performer Olivia Mattice said this crew travels to one city per week all across america for a year bringing laughs, gasps and crazy stunts to people everywhere they go.

Mattice said, “Some favorites that we have would definitely be our finale act, which is our wheel of death. We also have our awesome contortionist, he’s also a favorite, a unique act as well would be our hair hang act. She plays this excorsist type of role, and she’s dressed super creepy her personaity on stage is just really almost cringe worthy.”

Mattice adds that this is not a children’s show and is more suited for ages 13 and up .Masks are required and social distancing is a must.

