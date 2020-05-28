Parent, counselor share how social isolation can impact children

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In the midst of all of this COVID chaos, how are our kids coping? Our newsroom looked into how social isolation can affect a child’s behavioral patterns.

Parent Keri Goins said since COVID-19 her three boys are responding differently to having to stay home and not spending time with their friends.

“The 5-year-old has been really happy not to be at school, the 7-year-old really struggled with home school and the time away from his friends,” Goins said. “My 13-year-old has Autism; he is very high functioning, but especially for him the social part has been huge.”

It’s her teenager, Ethan, that raises the most concern for her. Goins said she has noticed behavioral changes in Ethan that have slowly progressed over time.

“He’s definitely been a little depressed over the last couple of weeks which is not horribly surprising,” Goins said.

Goins said this is scary for herself and possibly other parents especially with so many uncertainties about how to approach the situation.

Area counselor Pat Mashburn said it is important to have the children talk freely about how they feel about what is going on.

“If a child doesn’t really know how they feel about something, you can say ‘Do you feel mad, sad, glad or afraid?'” Mashburn said.

Mashburn said to remind them there is no wrong answer. She said there is a possibility that issues the kids already have could worsen during this time.

“It’s very important to have a schedule,” Mashburn said. “I think that provides security because there are a lot of things they can’t control but they know what’s going to happen on that schedule.”

Parents, like Goins, are being advised to be calm because children will do as well or as poorly as the adults around them do.

Mashburn said whether or not this period of social isolation will have long term impacts on our children, depends on how the family reacts to the coronavirus, but also on individuals and how fearful they are.