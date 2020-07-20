Parent expresses concerns about special education amid COVID-19

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— With COVID-19 many parents are concerned if their kiddos with special needs will receive the one-on-one attention they sometimes require in the classroom once school reopens.

One parent said if masks are required in the district she resides in, Burkburnett, that will be a concern but there’s more.

“I really don’t want my 3-year-old to be told all day, put on your mask, put on your mask,” concerned parent Kristin Crumb said.

Crumb said much like the still evolving back-to-school plan for area school districts, whether or not she sends her 3-year-old who has down syndrome and her 5-year-old who is in speech therapy back for in-person instruction is still up in the air.

“Obviously as a parent, any parent does not want their child to get sick. There are still so many concerns with COVID-19,” Crumb said. “I have a three and five-year-old, if they’re upset are the teachers still going to be able to comfort them like they did before?”

She still believes one on one instruction is very beneficial .

“The biggest reason to start school as soon as he turned three was to socialize, he receives his therapy at school so that’s another benefit also,” Crumb said.

School districts across Texoma are still not sure how the school year will look as guidelines at the state level continue to change. But Archer City Independent School District officials said they plan to approach the school year with student safety and success as priority as usual.

“We’re gonna sit down with parents, I think that’s the biggest thing, you sit down with parents and you listen to their concerns then we go from there and we plan,” Archer City Junior High Special Education Teacher Tracy Gray said.

“Based on the feedback from the community, we highly encourage students to wear masks, we’re not gonna force anybody to wear mask but we’ll make them available if they like, if you’re riding a bus that’s the one area where it is really hard to do social distancing so we would require our bus riders to wear masks,” Archer City High School Principal Dr. John Sherrill said.

As things continue to change, Archer City school officials said they will adapt as necessary.

As school districts update their strategy we will update the website.

Also, school is set to start in Archer City ISD August 17.