Parenting organization offers dads Father’s Day fun at Maniac’s Mansion

Local organization 24/7 Fatherhood Engagement is celebrating Father’s Day with fun and games downtown.

Families were invited to Maniac’s Mansion for a Father’s Day playdate.

Arcade games, free food, a live DJ and an open cereal bar are just some of the activities fathers could do with their kids.

The organization hosts a family engagement event every month, but director Alfonso Holmes said it doesn’t stop there.

“We’ve helped with child support issues, we’ve helped with surcharges, getting drivers licenses back,” Holmes said. “So whatever we can do to help a dad to stay involved in the kid’s lives is what we do.”

If a father with kids aged 0- to 5-years-old is interested in joining the organization, Holmes said to contact him at 940-757-1662