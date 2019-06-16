Parenting organization offers dads Father’s Day fun at Maniac’s Mansion

Local News

by: Lauren Linville

Posted: / Updated:

Local organization 24/7 Fatherhood Engagement is celebrating Father’s Day with fun and games downtown.

Families were invited to Maniac’s Mansion for a Father’s Day playdate.

Arcade games, free food, a live DJ and an open cereal bar are just some of the activities fathers could do with their kids.

The organization hosts a family engagement event every month, but director Alfonso Holmes said it doesn’t stop there.

“We’ve helped with child support issues, we’ve helped with surcharges, getting drivers licenses back,” Holmes said. “So whatever we can do to help a dad to stay involved in the kid’s lives is what we do.”

If a father with kids aged 0- to 5-years-old is interested in joining the organization, Holmes said to contact him at 940-757-1662

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News