Parents charged after 1-year-old son was ejected from car onto ice and snow

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Parents of a 1-year-old boy who was ejected from a car on an overpass in last month’s winter storm have been charged with child endangerment.

Cristy Murphy and Joe Gaines are jailed on $32,000 bonds on two counts of child endangerment.

Police said they were called to an accident on Lloyd Ruby Overpass on February 16 and a witness said he saw a baby flying out of the car and onto the ice and snow.

The witness said he was traveling behind a Chevy Blazer which was traveling at a high rate of speed even though the road was covered in ice and snow.

He said the Blazer lost control and hit the cement guard rail of the overpass. The witness stopped and said when the snow subsided somewhat, he spotted the baby lying about 10 feet from the blazer. He then saw a man run over to the baby and pick him up.

An officer said the Blazer had no child safety seats and the airbags were deployed. The baby as well as his 3-year-old brother were taken to the hospital to be checked.



Officers said they determined murphy had been driving the vehicle, Gaines was in the front passenger seat holding the baby and the other child was in the back seat.



Police said Gaines told them he had told Murphy to slow down because she was going too fast in the snow. He said when they hit the rail, the door came open and the airbag deployed, stunning him and causing him to drop the baby.

Murphy told police she was only going 20 mph at the time of losing control.

She also said she had just left work and didn’t have time to put the car seats in the car.

Nurses told police the baby miraculously only suffered bleeding and bruising to the nose and would be sore for a while but nothing serious was detected.