Parents face difficult decisions as schooling at home continues

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Now that most schools are back in session parents are increasingly having to make difficult choices to help their children that are learning at home.
For Stacey L
“It’s very difficult because a lot of jobs are not working with the single parents,” Lingbeek said
With her kids staying home and taking virtual classes the stress of homeschooling and working was piling up.
“What is a single parent to do? Lingbeek said. “They still have to bring in money, but they also have to be a parent as well.”
This situation made Lingbeek and others in her position have to make risky decisions such as quitting their jobs.
“We want to be
Now Lingbeek is providing a support system for her children while finding ways to stay afloat which is something she said makes her happy to do.