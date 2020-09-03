Parents face difficult decisions as schooling at home continues

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Now that most schools are back in session parents are increasingly having to make difficult choices to help their children that are learning at home.

For Stacey L ingbeek sending her children back to school during the COVID -19 pandemic was not something she wanted to gamble on.

“It’s very difficult because a lot of jobs are not working with the single parents,” Lingbeek said

With her kids staying home and taking virtual classes the stress of homeschooling and working was piling up.

“What is a single parent to do? Lingbeek said. “They still have to bring in money, but they also have to be a parent as well.”

This situation made Lingbeek and others in her position have to make risky decisions such as quitting their jobs.

“We want to be a part of the community and still do jobs and money for the household our kids come first, and there is a fine line and without having a support system too it makes it more difficult,” Lingbeek said.

Now Lingbeek is providing a support system for her children while finding ways to stay afloat which is something she said makes her happy to do.