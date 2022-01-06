Parents of 1-year-old girl indicted for capital murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The parents of a one-year-old girl who authorities said died from neglect and malnourishment have both been indicted for capital murder of a child.

Christian Bishop-Torrence, 24, and Sage Wright, 22, are jailed on more than $1.5 million dollar bonds. They had been indicted in September for child endangerment and injury to a child.

According to the arrest warrants, the child appeared to be severely malnourished and had sores on her body. When questioned by police officers, Wright and Bishop-Torrence both admitted that they had noticed their child had been losing weight since last January, but they had not sought medical attention.

The arrest affidavit states that on the day of her death in June, the victim’s father went to check on her before leaving to get fast food and discovered her gasping for air.

Bishop-Torrence said he saw his daughter take slow shallow breaths and heard a rattle when she exhaled. This is when he rushed his daughter out to his friend’s car, who was waiting outside, and took her to the emergency room at United Regional Hospital.

According to officials at the hospital, she had dirt plastered to her skin and had small, circular blisters on her lower back and buttocks. The one-year-old weighed 8 pounds, compared to the average weight of 22-24 pounds for a one-year-old.

Police said Wright admitted that she hadn’t been able to bond with the victim as well as she had with her two other children.