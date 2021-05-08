Parkfest returns to Iowa Park

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — In Iowa Park, Parkfest made its return after being canceled last year.

The street festival featured food trucks, pony rides and a car show all on Gordon Lake.

Event officials say they’re happy to get the festival running again.

“Especially the way this last past year went for everybody, especially a lot of these little smaller towns weren’t able to do their normal events to help fund the community. It’s good to see everybody come out and kind of get back to a somewhat normal,” Legacy Car Club President Michael Hernandez said.

There was also a Tailgates and Taillights Cruise earlier where the cars toured through downtown at night.