Parkway Grill North announces name change

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Parkway Grill has been a Wichita Falls icon for 37 years. When Scotty P. looked in to opening a sister store on the north side of town, he decided to duplicate the new store and call it Parkway Grill as well.

This store became known as Parkway North and just celebrated 9 years.

Those who have been to both Parkway Grill (South) and Parkway Grill North know that they have their own distinct personalities and atmospheres, so Scotty P. is changing the name of Parkway North.

Parkway Grill North will now be called Northside Grill.

WHAT WILL CHANGE?

Scotty P. said not much.

Northside Grill will still have the same owners, same staff and same menu, but with a different look and a different name.

Parkway Gift Cards and Loyalty Cards will still be accepted at both locations for at least the next 6 months.

The transition will be happening over the next few weeks as the restaurant gets their signage, menus, uniforms and social media platforms set up.

Rest assured that whether you visit Parkway Grill, 2719 Southwest Parkway, or Northside Grill, 2710 Central Freeway, you will enjoy the same quality food and service.